Parents to discuss school threats, prevention at Candler County Town Hall meeting

Parents in Candler County have the chance this week to sit down with school leaders and discuss school threats happening all over the country and ways they can hopefully prevent violence in schools in the first place.

The town hall meeting will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the K-8 building. Superintendent Dr. Bubba Longgrear says they'll have law enforcement there and will explain to parents why they follow certain protocols when there is a reported threat, but also hear from the parents on how they can respond to them better. They also want to look for ways to diffuse the situations before someone makes a threat.

"It's in our best interest to get as many of the good guys in to share ideas, generate thoughts, and come up with a plan to make sure our schools and our kids are safe," Dr. Longgrear said.

He says the panic of a lockdown is certainly not the time to try and explain what's happening and why they handle it the way they do.

The superintendent says they want to have ongoing dialogue with parents and the community to hopefully prevent something like the tragedy in Florida happening here.

