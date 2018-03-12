Bleacher seating for St. Patrick's celebration slimming down

St. Patrick's Day is almost here, and if you're heading down to Savannah to celebrate, you need to figure out how to get there and where to sit.

Companies have already sold hundreds of shuttle passes, and if you're hoping to get a bleacher seat, you need to do it sooner than later. Bleachers are set up near the Cathedral, along Bay Street, and near the Colonial Cemetery. Kelly Tours says just over 100 seats are left at the Cathedral and the cemetery, but there are only about 20 left on Bay Street.

Once you've secured a seat, you need a way to get there. Pooler says it's sold about 200 shuttle tickets so far. Richmond Hill is also running a shuttle to Savannah on Saturday. With the city's hotels booking up, the Convention and Visitor's Bureau wants to make it easy for people to get to celebrations.

"It's just $20, which is either one way to Savannah or round trip, and shuttles leave on the hour every hour and every 30 minutes from downtown, so it's very convenient. You don't have to find parking. You don't have to deal with the traffic or anything like that," said Christy Sherman, Executive Director, Richmond Hill Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

Parking will also be available Friday-Sunday at the Visitors Center Parking lot located at 301 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Savannah. There are 281 spots available for purchase at this time. The cost will be $20 for Friday and Saturday, and $10 for Sunday.

Mobility and Parking Services is also offering pre-sale parking spaces for Saturday only at the following locations for $20:

Bryan Street Garage - located at 100 East Bryan Street. There are 100 spaces available. Due to the parade route, vehicles parking in the garage will not be allowed to exit until after the parade ends.

Liberty Street Garage - located at 301 West Liberty Street. There are 100 spaces available.

Robinson Street Garage - located at 132 Montgomery Street. There are 100 spaces available.

State Street Garage - located at 100 East State Street. There are 100 spaces available. Due to the parade route, vehicles parking in the garage will not be able to exit until after the parade ends.

Whitaker Street Garage - located at 7 Whitaker Street. There are 100 spaces available. Expect possible delays coming out of the garage.

Curtis V. Cooper Parking Lot - located at 122 Barr Street between East President and East Broughton Street - directly behind the Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care Center. There are 75 spaces available.

Henry Street Parking Lot - located on the west corner of Henry and Whitaker. There are 24 parking spaces available.

There are 17 available spaces for motorhomes at the Visitor's Center Parking Lot. The cost of the parking space will be $20 on Friday and Saturday, and $10 on Sunday.

You can find all the details about time and price and links to buy tickets on our Season of St. Patrick's page.

