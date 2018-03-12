Vidalia man racks up multiple drug charges during traffic stop

A Vidalia man is behind bars after being taken into custody following a traffic stop on Friday.

Vidalia Police pulled over a 2010 Nissan Rouge for a headlight violation, driven by 27-year-old Jermaine Bouie. They immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car. They searched it and found crack cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine, and marijuana. They also seized $1,720 in cash along with an AR-15 pistol.

Bouie has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of meth, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana greater than one ounce, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected to follow.

