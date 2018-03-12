Good News: Church food donations

A local church made a big difference for children in our area over the weekend.

Members of Compassion Christian Church packed thousands of food bags for kids at risk of going hungry Sunday. The bags will be sent home with school children who might need the help over the weekend.

Volunteers from all six campuses worked through the weekend to get the food ready.

"It's really exciting. We usually just do it at our East Campus. A few volunteers come throughout the month, but taking this on across six campuses with all 8,500 people, we were able to pack 5,000 bags in one day, so, we just like to see everyone come together and we can do this a lot more as one," said Brittany Blackburn, Global Outreach Team.

Church members organized the food tables for people to pick up and pack into bags for children.

