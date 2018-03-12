Congressman Carter hosts 4th Annual Veterans Forum

Congressman Buddy Carter dedicated some of his time to talk to veterans in the Savannah area Monday.

The Veterans Forum is held each year for veterans to get questions answered and to learn about available programs. Experts from veteran’s services organizations, officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs, and veterans from across the First District attended the forum to discuss important issues impacting veterans. Veterans' health and financial hardships are often major concerns.

Congressman Carter said that the main concern he hears is the wait for veterans to get services.

“They understand they may have to travel at certain times to get services, but it’s just ridiculous the long wait they have to get simple services," said Congressman Buddy Carter. "We can do better than that and we want to do better than that and we are going to do better than that.”

Local veteran Michael Leddick has attended the forum for the past four years. He said it's great for representatives to come and give extra help.

“There are different representatives here from different organizations and their goal today is to help us," Leddick said. "Sometimes we just don’t get that help when we get out and it’s good to know at least once a year we have a collective audience we can come and talk to.”

The annual veterans forum was held at Georgia Southern University-Armstrong Campus.

