BCSO looking for 3 women who stole over $1K worth from Tommy Hilfiger

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the suspects who stole over $1,000 of merchandise from Tommy Hilfiger in Bluffton.

On Nov. 26, 2017, three black females were caught on surveillance video at 2:28 p.m. Investigators say they entered the store and left about 30 minutes later, each with an arm full of clothing, totaling around $1,100.

If you have any information on these individuals, please contact D/S.C Laudato at 843.255.3308 or the Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

