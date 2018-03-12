Consider This: 3/12/18

Well, here we are again. One of the most anticipated weeks of the year for our area's Irish Community, to which we all belong, for at least the days of St. Patrick's week.

On Saturday, when Grand Marshall Mike Kinney steps off for the 194th Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade, thousands upon thousands of visitors will line our streets and supply plenty of pots of gold for area businesses.

Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Parade started as a way for families of Irish heritage to show their pride. Over the years, it has become so much more.

Consider this: St. Patrick's Day is now Savannah's gift to the rest of the country and the world for that matter. It is a day that shines a light on all of the best we have to offer. From a parade down our oak-lined streets and around our historic squares to the Southern hospitality that is given to the droves who will spend a long weekend packing River Street for a pint or two, there's no place that does it bigger or better.

It is easy at times to lose sight of or take for granted the charm that makes our community so special. This is not the week to do that. Take in the sights and sounds that have people flocking to our city to say they've been a part of something special, and Erin Go Bragh.

