Faculty voices concerns about ECI's campus building

Faculty at one Emanuel County school voiced concerns Tuesday night over what they say are buildings past their prime.

Several teachers and staff from Emanuel County Institute brought their issues to the Board of Education. Teacher and football coach Chris Kearson described a campus of buildings with mold problems, gas leaks, and driveways marked by potholes. He said the combination middle and high school needs updates like other county schools, but the superintendent says help will be on the way next year.

"What we've got is an outdated, run down, worn out building that was built in the 1930's, and others older than that," Kearson said.

"The plan right now is to do a complete renovation of that school. We're looking at around $3 million to do the whole school," said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Judy.

The superintendent says they've repaired the buildings on the ECI campus. After the renovations, they can discuss what to do next for the school

