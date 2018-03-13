Meet the Clydesdales events being held around Savannah

One of the Clydesdale's during last year's St. Patrick's Day visit to Savannah. (Source: WTOC)

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be heading to Savannah once again for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the public can meet them before the parade.

The Clydesdales will be at Grayson Stadium this week. There will be food, drinks, and children's activities. Thursday's event will also include a parade around Daffin Park. The best part – it’s free and open to everyone.

The following is the schedule of events for the Clydesdale horses this week:

March 13 - 15, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Grayson Stadium (1401 E. Victory Drive, Savannah, GA 31404)

March 14, 6 p.m. - Full Hitch Appearance, Grayson Stadium (1401 E. Victory Drive, Savannah, GA 31404)

March 15, 6 p.m. - Full Hitch Appearance, Daffin Park

March 16, 1:30 p.m. - Full Hitch Appearance, Garden City Town Hall

March 17, 10 a.m. - Full Hitch Appearance, Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade

