Vice President Pence to attend St. Patrick's Day parade in Savannah

Sources not wanting to be identified - but who have knowledge of the planning - have confirmed that U.S. Secret Service reps are in town and meeting with area law enforcement to work out security details ahead of Vice President Pence's visit.

With only four days remaining before the event, the city of Savannah announced Vice President Mike Pence will attend the city's St. Patrick's Day parade, one of the largest such celebrations in the United States.

The City of Savannah made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday morning after rumors of his attendance spread to local media outlets.

"We're very excited to have national attention on what we already know to be this wonderful St. Patrick's Day celebration," said Michelle Gavin, the director of the office of public communications. "It's always nice to have a special gust come to the parade and what great honor to have the vice president of the U.S. come to this parade and shine a national spotlight on this event."

It is unknown how his visit could affect plans for area security.

According to Mayor Eddie DeLoach's office, the vice president will join the mayor in greeting parade goers.

"It's a true honor to welcome Vice President Pence to our beautiful city," DeLoach said. "We are excited to showcase our city and this parade to the vice president and our nation. They will see what we have enjoyed for the past 194 years, the greatest St. Patrick's Day parade in the world."

Gavin said she did not know who extended an invitation to the vice president.

Pence is of Irish descent. His grandfather, Richard Michael Cawley, emigrated from Ireland in 1923 through Ellis Island in New York.

He was raised in a Roman Catholic household, but he most recently described himself as a "evangelical Catholic."

"We are looking forward to having the vice president, a proud fellow American of Irish descent, visit Savannah on the day we celebrate our patron saint, Saint Patrick," said Brian Counihan, the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee chairman. "This is a day we celebrate faith, family and country and remember what our ancestors sacrificed sou our country can be the great country it is today."

