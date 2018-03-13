Forecast: Stretch of cold mornings continues

Chilly air has returned to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Even colder air arrives Wednesday.

A few communities, well inland, recorded a light freeze Tuesday morning while nearly everyone away from the beach cooled into the 30s. Savannah recorded a low temperature of 34°.

Under a mostly clear sky, morning temperatures reach lows in the mid to upper 30s away from the beach between 6 and 8 a.m. Areas of frost are likely through 8 a.m. Plan on the temperature warming into the 50s by 11 a.m. Area high temperatures top-out in the upper 50s and lower 60s in many spots Tuesday afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

A second cold front and reinforcing shot of chilly air arrives later Tuesday. We’ll begin Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s. Wind chills may dip into the 20s before 8 a.m.

The second blast of cold air settles in Wednesday night. A widespread frost and light freeze is possible Thursday morning. Portions of the city of Savannah may cool to 32°. Temperatures may remain at, or cooler than, freezing for one to three hours.

Gardeners – continue to protect sensitive plants through Thursday morning. Much warmer temperatures arrive heading into the weekend.

