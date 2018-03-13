Don't Be a Victim: St. Patrick's Day safety

Tens of thousands of people will line the streets of Savannah Saturday for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
As with any event that draws such a big crowd, there are some things you need to keep in mind so that you and your family stay safe.
There's nothing quite like the St. Patrick's celebration in Savannah, but with so many people gathering together, there's always a possibility that something could go wrong, especially when alcohol is thrown into the mix.
"Don't get in any kind of confrontation with anyone, and just advise us. That's what we're going to be out here for," said Sgt. Shinita Young, Savannah Police Department. "As far as to make sure that it is safe and you don't go back and forth with someone, just let an officer know. There's going to be plenty of officers out as far as for you to contact someone."
Here's some advice to keep in mind before you head to this year's parade:
Make sure your St. Patrick's celebration is a memorable one - for all the right reasons.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.