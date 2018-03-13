Don't Be a Victim: St. Patrick's Day safety

Tens of thousands of people will line the streets of Savannah Saturday for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

As with any event that draws such a big crowd, there are some things you need to keep in mind so that you and your family stay safe.

There's nothing quite like the St. Patrick's celebration in Savannah, but with so many people gathering together, there's always a possibility that something could go wrong, especially when alcohol is thrown into the mix.

"Don't get in any kind of confrontation with anyone, and just advise us. That's what we're going to be out here for," said Sgt. Shinita Young, Savannah Police Department. "As far as to make sure that it is safe and you don't go back and forth with someone, just let an officer know. There's going to be plenty of officers out as far as for you to contact someone."

Here's some advice to keep in mind before you head to this year's parade:

Select a meeting spot. Make sure young children know they can go to police if they become lost. Take a picture of your child on parade day and notify police immediately if they do get separated.

Use the buddy system if you are with a group to help keep everyone in check.

Stay behind the barricades and don't get too close to the floats and attractions.

If you see something, say something. It's especially important that you pay attention to your surroundings and report any possibly suspicious activity to police immediately. These days, and with such a large crowd expected, you can't be too careful about that.

Designate a driver. If you plan on indulging, don't drink and drive.

Make sure your St. Patrick's celebration is a memorable one - for all the right reasons.

