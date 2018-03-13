Good News: Johnson High takes part in German exchange program

Savannah's Johnson High School had the chance to take part in an International Baccalaureate curriculum - also known as an exchange program.

The program allows students to travel outside of the country to a place that speaks one of the languages offered in the program. Last week, students from the sister school in Germany came to Johnson High and attended classes with the school's IB Seniors. They also had a chance to go on several field trips to learn more about Savannah and its rich history.

"I wanted to go to America," said Johannes Jaeschke, a student from Bremen High, Germany. "I can learn how to speak better language because I hear how you speak, so I'm trying to get me in this position."

In May of this year, Johnson's IB Seniors will get the chance to travel to Bremen High in Germany and experience a taste of life there.

