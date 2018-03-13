Green in high demand in Savannah

It's only days now until a sea of green takes over Savannah. Local store owners say they can't keep enough green items on the shelf.

Custard Boutique Owner Tara Kirkland loves the color green.

"I've always loved St. Patrick's Day. I feel like it's such a great time because it doesn't matter what your background is, it's just a good time," Kirkland said.

The owner has been ordering green apparel since mid-February. She says her St. Patrick's Day business usually comes just a few days before the parade.

"Everybody tends to wait until the last minute because we never know when the weather is going to be, but people need stuff to wear in the parade and those who will watch the parade," Kirkland said.

The green is also making this store owner some green. Kirkland calls March a good month for business.

"You're coming off of January and February, where it's a bit slower. In Marc,h we've got beautiful flowers, the music, the festival, it's going and it's happening," Kirkland said.

But it's not just the clothes that are going green. Baker's Pride Bakery says green treats are a must-have.

'We got a lot of local people, and now, with the internet, we're getting a lot of visitors and they're coming here because they've heard about our green doughnuts," Baker's Pride Shift Supervisor Rodney Seabrook said.

The green doughnut is a St. Patrick's Day tradition for many of the bakery's customers. The bakery will begin dying the doughnuts green on Friday, March 16.

"The orders have been pretty good, so we're getting a good idea of how many we're going to need," Seabrook said.

Store owners say as fast green comes into style, it also goes out.

"On the flipside, after St. Patrick's Day, people are like 'I never want to see green again,'" Kirkland said.

