Humane society's donation shed ransacked for second time in less than a week

For the second time, the Humane Society of Greater Savannah has been broken into.

Staff members found another donation shed ransacked Tuesday morning. Items donated from the community are stored in the sheds until they can be put on display at one of the humane society’s thrift stores.

Tuesday morning’s break-in is the second in less than a week. Over the weekend, someone broke into a shed and stole electronics and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

If you would like to help the humane society, please click here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.