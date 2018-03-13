Regional STAR luncheon held for teachers, students

Some of the best and brightest students from Southeast Georgia gathered Tuesday to celebrate achievements.

Seniors with the highest SAT scores from 16 school districts went to the annual Region 8 STAR Student and STAR Teacher Luncheon. Each honoree selected the teacher who had influenced them most. They talked about where they planned to attend college and what they hope to study.

Organizers announced Bulloch Academy's Kyle Samuels as the region winner.

"I'm certainly not one of these who's naturally smart," Samuels said. "I work at it and enjoyed it. I took a real interest in it, not just the rest but beyond, so I was pretty surprised, to say the least."

Kyle selected his teacher and wrestling coach, Andy Tomlin, as his STAR Teacher. They'll represent the area in the State STAR Student Competition.

