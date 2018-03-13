Meeting held in Bulloch County to discuss school safety

Parents gathered in Bulloch County Tuesday to talk about solutions to school safety.

They met at Southeast Bulloch High School with Superintendent Charles Wilson. He talked about some of the protocols schools have in the case of a shooter or other threats. Parents asked questions about how much students know about their school's emergency plan. They also asked what happens to students after they've been suspended or disciplined for threats of violence.

"It's not something we take lightly. If somebody makes a threat, whether they're a kindergarten student or high school student, we'll deal with it the same - we're gonna investigate it, contact law enforcement, and gather the facts," Wilson said.

Wilson said the school district will hold similar meetings at other locations around Bulloch County.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.