Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to rise

If you're feeling the luck of the Irish right now, you may want to snag a lottery ticket.

Winnings for Mega Millions and Powerball combined currently totals more than $800 million. Both lottery games have rolled over 19 times within the last two months.

No one matched all the numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, raising the estimated jackpot to $345 million for Friday's drawing (3/16). The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, March 13 are 06-30-58-60-61, Mega Ball: 17.

No one matched all the winning numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, raising the jackpot to an estimated $455 million for Saturday's drawing (3/17). The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, March 14 are 06-12-24-41-68, Powerball: 09.

