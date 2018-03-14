Savannah Police investigating attempted kidnapping near 31st, Reynolds streets

The Savannah Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping near 31st Street and Reynolds Street in Savannah.

According to police, officers responded to the scene at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. A young girl was able to get away.

At this time, she is safe and in a safe location.

There is no official word on a suspect or suspect’s description at this time.

