Most Wanted: 3/14/18

Every week, WTOC teams up with CrimeStoppers to help put wanted fugitives behind bars. Here’s this week’s Most Wanted:

Raishawn Sparks is wanted by Savannah Police Department for being a party of an aggravated assault crime. Sparks is 26-years-old, 5’10,' and about 220 pounds. He has dreads. Officials say he may be armed.

Jerrard Adams is wanted by Savannah Police for several charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a public school. Adams is 29, 6’2” and weighs around 165 pounds.

Malik McKenzie is also wanted by SPD for questioning. McKenzie is 18-years-old, 5’6' tall, and 120 pounds.

Police need your help identifying a man caught on surveillance burglarizing the Auto Shine on Montgomery Cross Road in Savannah in the early morning hours of Feb. 24. He is estimated to be about 6’ tall and has a 912 tattoo on the left rear side of his neck.

If you have info about any of these men, call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.