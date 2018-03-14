Fort Stewart soldier convicted for trafficking cocaine after sel - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Fort Stewart soldier convicted for trafficking cocaine after selling drugs to soldiers

A soldier was convicted of trafficking cocaine on base. (Source: WTOC) A soldier was convicted of trafficking cocaine on base. (Source: WTOC)
FORT STEWART (WTOC) -

A soldier stationed at Fort Stewart was convicted for wrongful cocaine distribution and sentenced to 10 years confinement. on Feb. 9.

Pfc. Mario Figueroa-Flores was also dishonorable discharged from the Army. 

An investigation in 2017 found that Figueroa-Flores was selling cocaine to other soldiers on Fort Stewart. He was arrested in April. 

