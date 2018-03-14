Savannah SCI hosts Miles for Meals 5K

Savannah Senior Citizens, Inc. is hosting a 5K walk and run, Miles for Meals, at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 24.

The 5K starts at SCI headquarters, located at 3025 Bull Street. Other events include a Kid's Run at 8 a.m. and Virtual Run at 8:30 a.m.

Pets are welcome and costumes are encouraged.

Proceeds benefit Senior Citizens, Inc.'s Meals on Wheels Program which feeds more than 1,000 seniors across Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, and Effingham counties.

This is all part of the National March for Meals month-long campaign. One of the recipients says the daily visit by volunteers and organization staff is about much more than lunch.

"It's a blessing. It is a blessing because sometimes your family can't get over to you. They're out on their jobs and everything and sometimes you are alone. It's just nice to have a friend come by," said Setirha Thomas.

Among other daily services, community fellowship is the pillar of Savannah SCI.

