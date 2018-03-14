Secret Service bans items, restricts movement for vice president's parade visit

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A large portion of downtown Savannah will be placed under enhanced security early Saturday morning in preparation for Vice President Mike Pence's appearance in the Savannah St. Patrick's Parade.
A large area between Whitaker Street and Drayton Sreet from West Bay Street and East Oglethorpe Avenue will be subject to additional security measures and magnetometer check points. Certain items will be banned in the area.
Beginning at 12:01 a.m., no one will be permitted to park on any of these streets:
Vehicles will be permitted to pass through the zone until 2 a.m.
No one will be allowed to enter the zone from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. because of a security sweep. At 7 a.m. the zone will re-open for pedestrians, but they must enter the zone through a magnetometer check point. Those checkpoints will be located at the following roads intersecting with Whitaker Street:
Additional check points will be at the following streets intersecting Drayton Street:
The following items are banned from the area:
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.
A large area between Whitaker Street and Drayton Sreet from West Bay Street and East Oglethorpe Avenue will be subject to additional security measures and magnetometer check points.More >>
A large area between Whitaker Street and Drayton Sreet from West Bay Street and East Oglethorpe Avenue will be subject to additional security measures and magnetometer check points.More >>
With only four days remaining before the event, the city of Savannah announced Vice President Mike Pence will attend the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade - one of the largest such celebrations in the United States.More >>
With only four days remaining before the event, the city of Savannah announced Vice President Mike Pence will attend the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade - one of the largest such celebrations in the United States.More >>
An investigation in 2017 found that Figueroa-Flores was selling cocaine to other soldiers on Fort Stewart. He was arrested in April.More >>
An investigation in 2017 found that Figueroa-Flores was selling cocaine to other soldiers on Fort Stewart. He was arrested in April.More >>
The Savannah Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping near 31st Street and Reynolds Street in Savannah.More >>
The Savannah Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping near 31st Street and Reynolds Street in Savannah.More >>
If you're feeling the luck of the Irish right now, you may want to snag a lottery ticket. Winnings for Mega Millions and Powerball combined currently totals more than $730 million.More >>
If you're feeling the luck of the Irish right now, you may want to snag a lottery ticket. Winnings for Mega Millions and Powerball combined currently totals more than $730 million.More >>