Secret Service bans items, restricts movement for vice president's parade visit

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A large portion of downtown Savannah will be placed under enhanced security early Saturday morning in preparation for Vice President Mike Pence's appearance in the Savannah St. Patrick's Parade.

A large area between Whitaker Street and Drayton Sreet from West Bay Street and East Oglethorpe Avenue will be subject to additional security measures and magnetometer check points. Certain items will be banned in the area.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m., no one will be permitted to park on any of these streets:

Bay Street

Bryan Street

Saint Julian Street

Congress Street

Broughton Street

State Street

York Street

Oglethorpe Street

All lanes between streets

Vehicles will be permitted to pass through the zone until 2 a.m.

No one will be allowed to enter the zone from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. because of a security sweep. At 7 a.m. the zone will re-open for pedestrians, but they must enter the zone through a magnetometer check point. Those checkpoints will be located at the following roads intersecting with Whitaker Street:

Bay Lane

Saint Julian Street

Congress Street

Broughton Street

Additional check points will be at the following streets intersecting Drayton Street:

Bay Lane

Broughton Street

President Street

The following items are banned from the area:

