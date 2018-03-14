6th grader at William James Middle School arrested for terroristic threats

A 6th Grade student at William James Middle School has been arrested after investigators say he made threats towards students and faculty on Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff's Office's school resource deputy was notified of the incident by school administration, who told officials the threat was made by simulating having a firearm and acting as though he was shooting towards them. The deputy took swift action and made contact with the student and confirmed that he did in fact act as though he had a firearm and simulated shooting towards students and faculty.

Based on the direct observation of the faculty member who witnessed the student's actions, BCSO arrested the student and charged him with one count of terroristic threats and one count of disrupting a public school. The juvenile was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he was booked in on the charges. He will be turned over to the custody of his parents.

The case has been sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice and the DA's Office for further court proceedings.

Should anyone have any information, you are asked to contact Deputy Bubba Revell at 912.486.5926.

