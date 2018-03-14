Hometown Heroes: American Red Cross of Southeast & Coastal GA

The American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia is celebrating "Red Cross Month."

The extraordinary volunteers who work tirelessly in the service of others are this week's WTOC Hometown Heroes.

The Red Cross is hosting several events this month in celebration of its accomplishments and mission, including an open house Wednesday at its headquarters on Park of Commerce Way in Savannah.

The open house is part of Red Cross' "Red, White, and You" tour, highlighting the services provided by the American Red Cross. It features Red Cross memorabilia, volunteer testimonials, and tips on how to prepare a disaster preparedness kit, information about services provided to the Armed Forces, and much more.

"I want people to know we are here to support the community," said Esther Sheppard, American Red Cross. "We're here to respond when there is a need. We are a humanitarian organization that helps humankind. There is a lot we do and we want people to know what we do."

Several volunteers from across Southeast Georgia and a few from New York City will be marching in Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, which happens to be the organization's 101st birthday.

