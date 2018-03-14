Good News: Michael C. Riley Leadership Day

A Lowcountry elementary school is hosting their annual Leadership Day on Wednesday.

More than 100 community members, parents, and educators attended the event held at Michael C. Riley Elementary School, where they focused on the Leader in Me Program.

The program is based on the book, 'Stephen Covey's 8 Habits for Healthy Kids.' Students were able to explain the leadership program through presentations and short plays.

"Every child has the opportunity to showcase their songs, dance, roles they play here at school, or different activities that really capture their interests throughout the year," said Adrienne Sutton, Principal, Michael C. Riley Elementary School.

The guests also had the opportunity to visit classrooms, seeing first-hand how the Leader in Me Program works. Michael C. Riley Elementary School was named a Lighthouse Leadership School last month - one of only 355 in the world.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.