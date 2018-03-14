Local high schools participate in school walkout day

May River High School's classrooms were empty Wednesday morning as students walked into the halls to remember the victims of last month's shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.

Students stood together, some linked arms, to show solidarity as students all over the country voiced their concerns about school safety.

"This issue is something that everyone struggles with, not just May River High School or Beaufort County, it's everybody." May River High School Student Reese Fazekas said.

She and several other students worked with school administrators to plan for Wednesday morning's assembly.

Students also listened to statistics regarding mental health in the United States. Van Phillips is leading a mental health forum at May River High School.

He says the issue needs attention.

Over at Savannah Arts Academy, students decided to take their demonstration outside. A number of students spent weeks preparing for the walkout.

"This was amazing. It got out. It was impactful. Everyone enjoyed it. They were respectful to the cause, the time, and the place. It worked out very well," Savannah Arts Academy Student Luke Edenfield said.

Although Stoneman Douglas is more than 400 miles away, students in Savannah say last month's shooting really hit home.

"A friend of mine, Alyssa, she's a Senior at Stoneman Douglas. It was just a really scary day receiving that news that my friend was trapped in a classroom and fearing for her life. It made me closer to this event," Savannah Arts Academy Student Abraham Lebos said.

Students say Wednesday was all about standing with their peers to show that anyone, no matter the age, can make a difference in the world.

