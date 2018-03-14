Dozens arrested in Glynn County drug bust

Federal and local law enforcers in Glynn County say more than 20 people are behind bars - charged in a massive drug trafficking ring.

In a news conference Wednesday, officials said the 24 men and women have been selling cocaine and marijuana for years in Southeast Georgia. Agents made all but one of the arrests on Tuesday.

Deputies in Glynn and McIntosh counties worked with federal prosecutors and ATF agents. They seized $150,000 worth of cocaine, marijuana, and illegal guns.

Everyone credits the cooperation of the agencies for the arrests.

"We will not be successful in the war on crime in the southern district but for the assistance, intelligence and leadership of those local offices," said U.S. Attorney, Bobby Christine, Southern District of Georgia.

"We're not going to stop at just this. We're going to continue to put the bad guys in jail. The best thing that happened out of this ordeal is that no law enforcement officers were hurt," said Sheriff Neal Jump, Glynn County.

Eric Hall from Brunswick is the only one still wanted. If convicted on federal charges, the suspects face no less than 10 years in prison.

