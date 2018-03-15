Deadly overnight camper fire under investigation in Garden City

Firefighters are investigating a deadly fire that happened overnight in Garden City.

Emergency crews were called to an RV campground in the 100 block of Salt Creek Road around 1 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, they noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a camper that was located at the mobile home park. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

A fire official confirmed a man living inside the RV that caught fire died.

Chatham Fire, Garden City PD on scene of fatal fire at Salt Creek Plantation. One person confirmed dead, investigation ongoing. Fire completely out. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/GwQXOAM4TO — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) March 15, 2018

Chatham Fire, Chatham EMS, Garden City Police, and a Tanker Truck from the 165th Airlift Wing all responded.

