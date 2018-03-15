Deadly overnight camper fire under investigation in Garden City - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Deadly overnight camper fire under investigation in Garden City

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Firefighters are investigating a deadly fire that happened overnight in Garden City.

Emergency crews were called to an RV campground in the 100 block of Salt Creek Road around 1 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, they noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a camper that was located at the mobile home park. There is no word yet on what caused the fire. 

A fire official confirmed a man living inside the RV that caught fire died.

Chatham Fire, Chatham EMS, Garden City Police, and a Tanker Truck from the 165th Airlift Wing all responded.

Fire scene location:

