Street closures during Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Festival/Parade

Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Festival officially begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 16, and ends at midnight on the morning of Sunday, March 18.

Due to the large number of pedestrians expected to crowd streets in the festival zone areas, several street closures along River Street and City Market will go into place as early as Friday afternoon.

In the interest of public safety, the following road closures will be in place throughout the festival, according to the Savannah Police Department:

River Street Parking Lots will close at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, and will remain closed throughout the festival.

River Street Ramps will close at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 15, to all vehicular traffic and will remain closed throughout the festival.

River Street will close at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 15, to all vehicular traffic and will remain closed throughout the festival.

Bay Street may close as needed for pedestrian safety as early as 4 p.m. on Friday, March 16.

City Market area streets will close as needed for pedestrian safety as early as 4 p.m. on Friday, March 16. (Impacted streets include Congress, Bryan, St. Julian & Barnard streets).

Deliveries to festival area businesses will occur from March 16 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on March 17.

Festival area:

More extensive street closures will be put in place late Friday and early Saturday ahead of the start of the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade that begins at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 17, and travels through downtown Savannah.

The parade begins at Abercorn and Gwinnett streets and proceeds north on Abercorn Street to Broughton Street, turning east on Broughton Street to East Broad Street, north on East Broad Street to Bay Street, west on Bay Street to Bull Street, and south on Bull Street to end at Bull and Harris streets. Thousands of spectators line the parade route every year, and these roads will be affected by closures throughout the parade's entirety.

Parade Route:

