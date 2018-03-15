Wristband, ordinance violation information for St. Patrick's Day in Savannah

The executive director of the Savannah Waterfront Association stopped by the WTOC Newsroom on Thursday to explain some of the events going on surrounding the St. Patrick's Day festivities.

There will be live music and a 60-foot bar in Morrell Park where you can taste Irish cuisine and have a drink in the Guinness Biergarten area. If you want to take a drink 'to go' anywhere, you'll have to have a wristband.

"We're preselling wristbands," Victoria Smith said. "You have to have your wristband to be in the control zone, so that's really important. You can get them online and we will have three will call stations - one located in Emmet Park, one in front of the Hyatt, and one on Martin Luther King, so if you try to order, that's where you'll pick up your wristbands."

If you forget or just don't feel like purchasing a wristband ahead of time, you can purchase them at many other locations on Saturday. Remember, there will be long lines for those locations as everyone who plans on drinking in the area must have one. In case you didn't know, no double fisting. You can only have one drink at a time, but it can be 16 ounces. You cannot bring it into the enhanced security zone.

Below is a list of fines for local ordinance violations:

$121 - one drink on-street limit

$150 - size limited 16 ounces

$150 - drinking from can, bottle or glass

$150 - drinking alcohol in parked motor vehicle

$250 - unlawful for minor to drink/possess alcohol

$100 - consumption of alcohol in festival area without wristband

$200 - disorderly conduct by: urinating in public

$500 - disorderly contact by: fighting, indecency, etc.

$1,000 - cash appearance bond for all local ordinance violations

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.