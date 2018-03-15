Enhanced security zone for St. Patrick's Day to go into effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

The Enhanced Security Zone for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the St. Patrick's Day Parade will be between Bay Street and Oglethorpe Avenue, as well as Drayton Street and Whitaker Street.

That zone will be activated at 12:01 Saturday morning. It covers just under a half-mile walking distance and will be under strict security.

"The purpose of this is for the Vice President's visit, so these are security measures put in place primarily by the Secret Service to keep the Vice President safe," said Michelle Gavin, City of Savannah. "They travel all across the world doing this kind of thing in cities that he visits."

"The Secret Service, when they come in to do an event like this, they bring their own supplies and staff to come in, so they will bring in all of that equipment and they will set up with a Secret Service officer," said Susan Broker, City of Savannah. We will also have a local law enforcement officer, who, to be honest with you, would be in the vicinity anyway because those are access points, but that will be paired up with the Secret Service folks so that people will see a local person as well."

With the new security zone, items have been restricted. From 4 a.m. until 7 a.m., no one goes inside the zone as officials check the 12-block radius.

"To be honest, 90 percent of my employees are saying they are going to come and spend the night, and they'll sleep here and work for me the next day," said Debi Christiansen, Debi's Restaurant.

Because food is not allowed to be brought into the security zone, this year, the city is adding food trucks. Out of a lottery of 20, four trucks were chosen to serve food inside the secured zone, but they too have to be in place before 4 a.m. ready to go.

"The trucks are going to load in earlier. From my understanding, they can't bring any supplies in past a certain time," said Ryan Giannoni, Savannah Food Truck Association. "So, they have to be in place with all of their product so they can be ready for that whole duration of that event."

The city made the announcement on Wednesday. Some business owners complained that there wasn't enough notice. However, the Secret Service made the call on all the final details.

"Well, definitely, it's a big task to make sure people know what's going on and remember this is the Secret Service's timeline. This is when we have been allowed to release information to the general public," Broker said.

The city says the enhanced security zone will be exactly like the airport - you can't bring drinks in but once you are through security, you can buy them from restaurants inside the zone. If you live in that area or if you're staying in a short-term rental or hotel, you will be able to pour your alcohol in to-go cups from your residence and walk around with it in the zone.

The city does want to reiterate that you cannot cross the street. That rule goes from the start and close of the security zone. This is why food trucks will be strategically placed on either side of the parade route. The city wants everyone to be aware to enter the parade route on the side you want to stay on.

