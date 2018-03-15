Savannah city leaders voice opinions on VP visit

It was business as usual at Savannah's City Council meeting on Thursday, with no mention of Vice President Mike Pence's impending visit until the very end.

Alderman Van Johnson was the first to address the special guest's visit on the record, calling it the 'elephant in the room.' We spoke with Alderman Johnson, who says while it's an honor to host the VP, he questions the timing of the visit. That’s largely due to the strain he thinks the visit is putting not only on city staff and police for the extra security measures but also on the parade-goer's experience, at least in a quarter-mile stretch of the parade route.

"There's going to be some major, major major disruptions to our city, the way we do business, particularly around St. Patrick's Day. I just implore our citizens to know what's going on because it seems like we've gotten 'Trump'd' to say, in terms of how that goes on, so people need to know what's going on," Alderman Johnson said.

The alderman says he believes the strain on city resources and police to accommodate a high-profile vice presidential visit during the parade will be a lot. Mayor Eddie DeLoach says the inconveniences along a small portion of the parade route are worth the exposure. He says he’s still excited for the visit that he sees as a mixture of business and pleasure. The business aspect, he says, is showcasing the port and military installations to show the Vice President where and how federal dollars are being spent right here in Savannah and the surrounding areas.

“We want to let them know if they want to spend military dollars, this is the greatest place they can come to because we've got great people in the military, we’ve got great retirees here. So, I look forward to showing that off when he gets here," Mayor DeLoach said. "I would want to make sure we took care of all the safety issues we had to in the city of Savannah, and a little inconvenience to have the Vice President of the United States here is worth it long-term."

"You know, as a resident and looking at the jobs and the economy of Savannah, it's very important that the vice president has a good visit here," said Alderman At-large Post 2, Brian Foster. I would ask everyone to treat him with respect due to the Vice President of the United States, and the fact that he comes from a family of Irish descent, he is very excited about visiting here."

