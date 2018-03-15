Savannah city leaders voice opinions on VP visit

The Savannah Police Department says the EOD Unit has given the all-clear after a suspicious package incident on River Street near the Hyatt.More >>
The Savannah Police Department says the EOD Unit has given the all-clear after a suspicious package incident on River Street near the Hyatt.More >>
The executive director of the Savannah Waterfront Association stopped by the WTOC Newsroom on Thursday to explain some of the events going on surrounding the St. Patrick's Day festivities.More >>
The executive director of the Savannah Waterfront Association stopped by the WTOC Newsroom on Thursday to explain some of the events going on surrounding the St. Patrick's Day festivities.More >>
Both local and federal leaders say Vice President Mike Pence's visit could bring several benefits to Savannah. Although some may not be happy about having to alter their plans, leaders say they should look at the positives.More >>
Both local and federal leaders say Vice President Mike Pence's visit could bring several benefits to Savannah. Although some may not be happy about having to alter their plans, leaders say they should look at the positives.More >>
Residents in Screven County who use three busy intersections got their look Thursday afternoon at changes designed to make them safer.More >>
Residents in Screven County who use three busy intersections got their look Thursday afternoon at changes designed to make them safer.More >>
It was business as usual at Savannah's City Council meeting on Thursday, with no mention of Vice President Mike Pence's impending visit until the very end.More >>
It was business as usual at Savannah's City Council meeting on Thursday, with no mention of Vice President Mike Pence's impending visit until the very end.More >>