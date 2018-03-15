Good News: 'Garrison Voices' headed to Carnegie Hall

'Garrison Voices,' the middle school chorus at Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts, has been selected to participate in the Choirs of America Nationals for top choirs at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The group of 42 local students and Garrison Choral Music Instructor, John Tisbert, will travel to the Big Apple for the event, which runs March 21-24. We caught up with them as they rehearsed on Thursday.

"We're the only middle school group performing. All the others are high schoolers, so there's a lot of added extra pressure, but I'm really confident in our choir and I'm sure we're going to do great," said Molly Bass, 8th Grade.

As part of COA Nationals, Garrison will present a solo 'Spotlight Performance' at Carnegie Hall and perform with a mass chorus comprised of student singers from all over the nation. Additionally, 'Garrison Voices' will perform a world premiere selection, composed specifically for COA Nationals for Top Choirs by Paul Mealor, who composed music for Prince William's wedding and for Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.