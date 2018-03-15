All-clear given after suspicious package incident investigated o - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

All-clear given after suspicious package incident investigated on River Street

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah Police Department says the EOD Unit has given the all-clear after a suspicious package incident on River Street near the Hyatt. 

Savannah PD and the bomb squad investigated the incident. The bomb robot was deployed and all businesses in the immediate area were evacuated. 

Officials say the package was not hazardous. 

