Local and federal leaders explain possible benefits of VP's upcoming visit

Both local and federal leaders say Vice President Mike Pence's visit could bring several benefits to Savannah. Although some may not be happy about having to alter their plans, leaders say they should look at the positives.

The luck of the Irish may feel a little different Saturday as the city works to incorporate new security measures ahead of the vice president's visit to the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"It's a huge honor to have one of the most powerful men in the world to choose to spend his St. Patrick's Day with us," Chatham County Commissioner of District 7 Dean Kicklighter said.

Kicklighter says he's heard a lot of negativity since the announcement was made earlier this week. He says regardless of political affiliation, people need to show respect for the office.

"Just give the man a break. He thinks enough of us and our city to come visit us on St. Patrick's Day. I think we should personally have pride in that."

U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter says it was the vice president's decision to attend Saturday's parade.

"The security is a pain sometimes, but it's not going to impact a great portion of the parade, only a small portion. The benefits are going to far outweigh the cost of it," Carter said.

Leaders say Pence's visit could bring future benefits to our area.

"There are times and will be times when we need federal funding. We need it not only for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, but you know, we have hurricanes and we need relief money from time to time," Carter said.

Commissioner Kicklighter says the enhanced security zones may keep some people away, but he believes it could be a good opportunity for more families to enjoy this year's parade.

'Families, who may have avoided the area, can bring their children and blankets and rest pretty comfortably that there's not going to be excessive drinking in this area. So, this could wound up to be a very good thing," Kicklighter said.

Leaders say Pence's visit could introduce even more people to the annual parade which could mean an even bigger celebration next year.

