DOT proposes changes to 301 Bypass in Sylvania

Residents in Screven County who use three busy intersections got their look Thursday afternoon at changes designed to make them safer.

The traffic flow along Sylvania's 301 Bypass could look drastically different with proposed changes from the Department of Transportation. The drivers now cross four lanes of 301 traffic when driving on Bascom, Buttermilk, or Rocky Ford Roads. At different hours of the day, each can have its own hazards from school buses to tractor trailers.

"We've had numerous wrecks over the years with young people as well as Seniors," said Mayor, Preston Dees.

The routes would change with the proposed r-cut sections. Cars could veer right onto the highway then make a u-turn to get back on the side road or head in the other direction. DOT officials say they've already installed the design in other places around the state.

"We're seeing amazing results; crash data decreasing by about 50 percent," said Jill Nagel, GDOT.

The plan could meet some resistance from drivers who don't like the u-turns instead of going straight across. Mayor Dees says he's keeping an open mind.

"Ultimately, it's about the safety of the people traversing our city coming and going, and the safety of our school students," Mayor Dees said.

Construction would not begin until 2019.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.