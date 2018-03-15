Chatham Emergency debuts new shamrock ambulance

Chatham Emergency Services will debut its new shamrock ambulance during Saturday's parade.

The new ambulance is decked out in shamrocks.

Last year, Chatham Emergency Services showed off a patriotic ambulance in honor of our armed forces. Chuck Kearns, Chatham Emergency Services CEO, says people loved the ambulance last year, so they decided to do something again this year.

"The ambulance got a positive vibe from the crowd. We even had several military people salute it as it came by. It's about fun, but it's also being safe, so a little bit of levity," Kearns said.

The new ambulance will join the fleet after it's debut Saturday.

The CEO says his team is already thinking of new designs for next year.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.