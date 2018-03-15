Savannah Police investigating car vs. pedestrian at E. Gwinnett, Harmon St.

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian that took place Thursday afternoon around 3:15.

It happened on E. Gwinnett and Harmon streets. Police say 12-year-old Zachary Myers was trying to cross the street but was not in the crosswalk. At the same time, Daniel Sheehan was traveling west on Gwinnett Street in a Honda Civic. As Myers proceeded into the road, Sheehan was not able to stop, and hit Myers.

Police say Myers has been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

SPD's Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.