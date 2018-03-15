Savannah Police investigating car vs. pedestrian at E. Gwinnett, Harmon St.

Chatham Emergency Services will debut its new shamrock ambulance during Saturday's parade.More >>
Chatham Emergency Services will debut its new shamrock ambulance during Saturday's parade.More >>
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian that took place Thursday afternoon around 3:15.More >>
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian that took place Thursday afternoon around 3:15.More >>
The Savannah Police Department says the EOD Unit has given the all-clear after a suspicious package incident on River Street near the Hyatt.More >>
The Savannah Police Department says the EOD Unit has given the all-clear after a suspicious package incident on River Street near the Hyatt.More >>
The executive director of the Savannah Waterfront Association stopped by the WTOC Newsroom on Thursday to explain some of the events going on surrounding the St. Patrick's Day festivities.More >>
The executive director of the Savannah Waterfront Association stopped by the WTOC Newsroom on Thursday to explain some of the events going on surrounding the St. Patrick's Day festivities.More >>
Both local and federal leaders say Vice President Mike Pence's visit could bring several benefits to Savannah. Although some may not be happy about having to alter their plans, leaders say they should look at the positives.More >>
Both local and federal leaders say Vice President Mike Pence's visit could bring several benefits to Savannah. Although some may not be happy about having to alter their plans, leaders say they should look at the positives.More >>