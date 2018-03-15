Don't test your luck: St. Patrick's DUI crackdown

As they kick off their ninth annual Lucky Charms checkpoint operation, Port Wentworth Police are stunned they're still nailing drivers getting hammered.More >>
As they kick off their ninth annual Lucky Charms checkpoint operation, Port Wentworth Police are stunned they're still nailing drivers getting hammered.More >>
Chatham Emergency Services will debut its new shamrock ambulance during Saturday's parade.More >>
Chatham Emergency Services will debut its new shamrock ambulance during Saturday's parade.More >>
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian that took place Thursday afternoon around 3:15.More >>
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian that took place Thursday afternoon around 3:15.More >>
The Savannah Police Department says the EOD Unit has given the all-clear after a suspicious package incident on River Street near the Hyatt.More >>
The Savannah Police Department says the EOD Unit has given the all-clear after a suspicious package incident on River Street near the Hyatt.More >>
The executive director of the Savannah Waterfront Association stopped by the WTOC Newsroom on Thursday to explain some of the events going on surrounding the St. Patrick's Day festivities.More >>
The executive director of the Savannah Waterfront Association stopped by the WTOC Newsroom on Thursday to explain some of the events going on surrounding the St. Patrick's Day festivities.More >>