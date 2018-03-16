Staying safe in the Festival Zone

The St. Patrick's Day parade festival extends well beyond the enhanced security zone, and City Market is one of the most popular spots that will have a heightened security presence.

Security preparations for the busiest day of the year in Savannah have been underway for months.

Savannah Police Department Cpt. David Gay says planning for this year's festival actually started right after last year's festival. He says this year's festival will be especially significant.

"Saturday parades always draw the largest crowds," Gay says.

After a tragic fourth of July shooting and police chase, WTOC asked what measures the department is taking to keep the public safe.

"We don't do this by ourselves, we have tremendous partnerships with different state and local law enforcement. There's resources in and around Savannah some you will see, some you will not see, some in case really bad stuff happens," Cpt. Gay Said.

But, Capt. Gay also said you can't compare the two holidays.

"St. Patrick's Day is totally different."

WTOC also spoke with a retired Savannah police officer who spent more than 25 years working St. Patrick's Day festivals, who gave some advice on how you can protect yourself during what can be a chatic and crowded day.

"Be aware of what's going on..anything can happen. Try and stay out of the middle of crowds, stay towards the edge of crowds," Gary Glemboski said.

And the most important thing to remember in not only City Market, but wherever you may be this St. Patrick's Day weekend...

"If people see something that doesn't look right they need to tell the officer, let them know right away," Glemboski said.

