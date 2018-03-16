Hilton Head woman sentenced to prison after ambush-style murder

The 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office says a 23-year-old Hilton Head Island woman who ambushed two brothers near a Ridgeland motel has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Officials say on Thursday, Aneisha Shaire Young was found guilty of murder in the April 30, 2016 shooting death of 23-year-old Davonte Freeman, and attempted murder of Wrenshad Kwame Anderson. Young was also found guilty of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On the night of the shooting, shortly after midnight, officials say Freeman and Anderson left the Siesta Motel and headed towards Adams Street.

'It was a cold-blooded and cowardly act,' Assistant Solicitor Brian Hollen said, in a release. 'Lying-in-wait, she opened up on them as they walked down a path.'

Freeman was shot in the back of the head. Anderson fell to the ground - and dragging his brother away from gunfire - called 911.

The Jasper County Jury deliberated for two hours before returning the guilty verdict. The prosecution called 19 witnesses during the three-day trial. Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen handed down Thursday's sentence.

Young was sentenced to 30 years for Freeman's murder and 10 years for attempted murder, to be served consecutively. She also received five years on the weapon charge, to be served consecutively.

Co-defendant Eric Darien of Pineland will be tried at a later date. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

