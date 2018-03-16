Bulloch County couple arrested after deputies discover marijuana grow operation

A 37-year-old woman and her husband are behind bars in Bulloch County after investigators discovered a marijuana grow operation in their home while responding to a domestic dispute call.

Bulloch County deputies responded to a home on Aden Lanier Road on Thursday after receiving the call. When no one answered the door, deputies entered the home to make sure there was no one injured inside. While conducting a sweep of the home, deputies discovered a marijuana grow operation inside some of the rooms. After finding no one inside, officials began searching the surrounding area and a neighboring home for the complainant and any others that may have involvement in the domestic case. While they conducted the investigation, units from the Crime Suppression Team were dispatched to the home.

Deputies eventually made contact with the female complainant, Chandra Conner, who was at a relative's home nearby. Deputies interviewed Conner and her husband, Charles Hogan Conner. They found Mrs. Conner to be in possession of a pill bottle containing crystal methamphetamine. She was placed under arrest for possession. She then tried to run away from deputies but was quickly apprehended. She was then charged with obstruction of an officer. Her husband was contacted and asked to return home. When he got there, he gave officers permission to search his home. When they found the marijuana grow operation inside, Mr. Conner took full responsibility and ownership of the operation. He was arrested and charged with manufacturing marijuana.

During the investigation, it was confirmed that Mr. and Mrs. Conner have an infant child who was being raised in that environment. Due to the unsanitary condition of the home and the fact that both Conners were being arrested. the Bulloch County Department of Family and Children Services was contacted regarding the wellbeing of the child. The child has been placed in a relative's car while DFCS conducts an assessment of the home.

Investigators collected the evidence of the grow operation. The case will be forwarded to the DA's Office for further court proceedings.

Mr. and Mrs. Conner were transported to the Bulloch County Jail where they remain without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator Clint Campbell at 912.764.1786.

