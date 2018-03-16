Here are the food trucks that will be allowed in the enhanced security zone for VP's visit

Four lucky food trucks were chosen in a lottery to serve food inside the enhanced security zone during the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Dark Shark Taco Attack, Sweet Spice, Chazito's and Sixth Year Dog House will all operate inside the zone.
The enhanced security zone will be in place for Vice President Mike Pence's visit the city. Spectators cannot bring food into the security zone.
