Good News: Mercer Match Day

Students from Mercer University School of Medicine took part in the annual 'Match Day' rite of passage.

It's a nationwide event where senior medical students are told what residency programs they will be entering after graduation. Friday, 44 students gathered at Mercer Auditorium in Savannah where they were able to determine their fate.

"During medical school, one of their tasks was to figure out what they wanted to be when they grew up," said Dr. Robert Shelley. "They all knew they wanted to be doctors. Many of them had an idea about what they wanted to do and what they wanted to pursue, but until you've worked in the specialties and seen the specific patients they care for, it's hard to know what you want to do. So now, they've decided what field they want to spend the rest of their lives in."

Dr. Shelley says students will graduate May 5. He also says their residencies will last around three to seven years.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.