St. Patrick's Day Festival takes over Savannah

The Savannah St. Patrick's Day Festival is in full swing downtown. Tourists were swarming the streets, especially in City Market, Friday afternoon.

"We would just love to move here. It's amazing today," out-of-towner Jaime Murgueyzil said. "There's still enough people where it's really busy and you still get the feeling of St. Patrick's Day without the overwhelming chaos that tomorrow will bring."

Hundreds of thousands of people are making their way into Savannah before Saturday's parade for music and food. The event draws people in from all over the country and the world. Jen Sylvester is visiting the festival from Cleveland, OH. She's attended the Chicago and Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parades, but this is her first time to Savannah.

"People are definitely serious about it," Sylvester said. "We got off the plane at the airport and there was all sorts of St. Patrick's Day stuff. It seems like the whole town is ready for it, regardless."

Businesses have been preparing all week by ordering extra supplies and planning a logistical plan. Trey Delamar, General Manager at Rise Biscuits and Donuts in Savannah, says this will be the shop's first St. Patrick's Day in Savannah and they are rolling with the punches. Instead of making 700 donuts like they would on a regular busy Saturday morning, they will be making over 2,000.

"There's no other time in Savannah with more people here," Delamar said. "So we are in the zone for the Vice President, so we aren't really sure how that's going to affect us either. We're preparing for the best and hoping for the best."

Other business owners say this weekend is their big money maker for the year and they look forward to the crowds.

"We are so excited to have everyone here. We love Savannah and we love to show off our city," Courtney Rawlins, Relationship Manager with Old Savannah Tours, said. "We hope the Vice President has a wonderful time. The traffic will go away, it's just one day, so no stress."

The influx of tourists in Savannah has impacted the availability of downtown parking and traffic delays. Old Savannah Tours has modified their tour routes to avoid blocked streets and traffic jams.

"What we have done is we are not doing our on and off tours, but we are offering an overview tour for the guests who are still here in the city," Rawlins said. "We did push it down just a little bit because some of our stops have been blocked off, but definitely not our first rodeo."

Both guests and residents are adjusting to the increased traffic brought on by the festival. Mary Anderson, Port Wentworth resident, says she brought her out-of-town family downtown with an Uber ride.

"They were showing how many parking garages are closed, and I was just anticipating as it got closer, they would close more because more people were here," Anderson said. "Then, we would have to leave because there would be nowhere to park, so we figured let someone drive us and pick us up. It's just easy."

"Even if you were to find a spot in the garages here, you're riding around for God knows how long trying to find one that's open," Murgueyzil agreed. "It was just so much easier."

The St. Patrick Day Festival continues throughout the weekend, ending Saturday night.

