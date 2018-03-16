Budweiser Clydesdales welcomed to Savannah

People gathered Friday in Garden City to welcome the Budweiser Clydesdales before the big parade on Saturday.

The legendary Clydesdales held a free mini parade for people to enjoy. Everyone got to see how the horses are suited up for a parade and how they are prepared for such a big event. They also informed attendees about what the horses eat and how they are cared for.

After the demonstration, the group took off and gave kids and adults a mini parade to enjoy.

Sharon Donno, an attendee from New York, said the Clydesdales are not only entertaining for adults, but for children as well.

"It's fabulous. There was not one crying child," said Donno. "They were all laughing. They were smiling. They were running around. There is something to be said for that."

The next event to view the Clydesdales will be at the St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday morning.

