Man, woman arrested for car break-ins in Beaufort County neighborhood

A man and a woman have been charged with six counts of breaking into vehicles in Beaufort County.

Investigators responded to the Victoria Bluff neighborhood on the night of March 5 after it was struck with numerous car break-ins. A resident of the neighborhood, who is also a victim, caught the man and woman on video entering their vehicle. The homeowner provided the video to law enforcement but they also released it on social media.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received a credible tip identifying the two as Taylor Cooper and Collin McGovern. Upon further investigation, officials obtained an executed a search warrant at McGovern's home on Friday, March 9. As a result of the search warrant, several items were recovered that were reported stolen from the break-ins.

Arrest warrants were obtained for both McGovern and Cooper for breaking into a motor vehicle, and they both surrendered themselves to law enforcement on March 12.

