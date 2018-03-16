St. Patrick’s Day travelers may experience delays

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport was busy with passengers coming in and going out on Friday.

The airport was decked out in green as passengers from near and far made their way to Savannah to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Airport officials said St. Patrick’s Day weekend is always busy because many people come in for the festivities. Passengers should plan to make extra time as they travel this weekend.

One family traveling from Ohio said the airport was busy, but it wasn't as bad as they expected. They are in Savannah celebrating for the first time.

“Our mother turned 60 this year and she wanted to come to Savannah since she is 100 percent Irish," said Conor Tilow. "So we heard you have a great St. Patrick’s Day so we are looking forward to that.”

The airport said there will be possible flight delays Saturday as Vice President Mike Pence flies into Hunter Army Airfield. They will know closer to time how many flights will be delayed and for how long, but for now, passengers should plan ahead and expect possible delays.

