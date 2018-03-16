St. Patrick's Day Festival well underway on River Street

The big day may be on Saturday, but the St. Patrick's festivities are well underway in downtown Savannah, especially on River Street.

"So far, everything's been going great. The weather has been great. People are looking for food. They're looking for entertainment," Savannah Waterfront Association Executive Director Victoria Smith said.

She says it takes around 150 people to pull off the annual party on River Street.

"It's funny, you know, people have no idea how much work goes into behind the scenes," Smith said.

Organizers have spent the past year planning for this weekend's festival. This year, organizers have created a beer garden and they're promising a lot of live music. Several bands are coming to Savannah, including ones from South Carolina, North Carolina, even New York.

And don't forget the local musicians. Andrew Gill is a Savannah musician who's singing on River Street this weekend.

"People ask to play a year in advance, so I guess I feel lucky to be a part of the festival every year," Gill said.

Gill says he's not only a Savannah man, he's also Irish Catholic so participating in this festival is big for him.

"It's something I have to do and it's an opportunity to get exposed to some people who wouldn't normally see you," Gill said.

A fourth stage has been added to this year's River Street setup.

Organizers say the party is for everyone.

"We take pride in partnering with the Savannah Police Department as well as our own off duty security, so it's safe and secure to bring kids down," Smith said.

